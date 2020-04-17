'Be Above Drugs': Solvang middle schooler launches drug-free threads campaign

Three weeks before Solvang School was forced to close to help stop the spread of COVID-19, eighth-grader Tommy Johnson and his mother Maggie were busy collecting sweatshirt orders on campus as part of their "Be Above Drugs" (B.A.D.) drug-free campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use.
The campaign, which was initiated by the mother-son duo in November at a time when the school was mourning the passing of a 15-year-old alumni who had recently succumbed to a drug overdose, also had presented itself as a constructive way for students to cope with their loss.
"I was so sad – everyone was," Johnson said, remembering the young man. "It ignited the fire in me to work with kids."
Making good on their word to fill orders from March despite the need to practice social distancing, the Johnsons reported to upper campus on Thursday afternoon outfitted in gloves and masks, to distribute B.A.D. sweatshirts to eager kids through car windows.
Proud that the project met with success, Johnson said that most Solvang middle schoolers were able to purchase a sweatshirt which had been priced at $5 to make them affordable to all – including supportive family members and siblings.
"Parents are a really important part of this," said Johnson, who is studying to complete her master's degree in psychology and planning to intern as school counselor beginning in August, "because at school, teachers already have a lot going on. They can't do it alone."
Johnson said the project took the contribution of many like the Vikings of Solvang, Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff's Association, The Towbes Group and the Thomsen family to raise over $2,200, enabling Elite Prints to produce the sweatshirts at a deeply discounted rate.
"We needed money to make [the sweatshirts] affordable to kids, and when I reached out to these nonprofits, I knew nothing about fundraising," Johnson said, praising the generosity of her contributors.
There to assist the Johnsons with doling out heavy cotton pullovers on Thursday were Solvang School Art Director Devon Espejo and Principal Pam Rennick, both of whom had supported the project from the start.
The three-year Solvang principal stated that she has never been involved in such a project, beyond engaging students in the annual Red Ribbon week – a national alcohol, tobacco, drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October.
"I was delighted when Maggie approached me with her idea and felt that it picked up steam quickly when the students got on board with the design challenge through our art program – and with the support of our amazing art teacher, Mrs. Espejo," said Rennick, who had encouraged Tommy and his mom to take the stage at a school assembly to explain the project to students. "It is, of course, our hope that it will carry over into the other valley schools including the high school next year and beyond."
Espejo backed the Johnson's vision to create a unique logo for the project that would garner buy-in from middle schoolers.
"We were trying to figure out something trendy so kids would want to wear it," Johnson said. "We knew using the same 'Don't do drugs' approach wouldn't work. It needed to be a little bit more edgy."
Once consensus on using "B.A.D." as the campaign theme had been reached, Espejo evolved that idea into a competition for her 6th, 7th, and 8th grade art students, where the winners' design work would be chosen and printed.
Mass-involvement ensued, and in the end two student-drawn logos were voted on by peers and teachers. The winning works of art which now grace the front side of the drug-free campaign sweatshirts, were produced by 8th graders Malia Ortiz and co-campaign organizer Tommy Johnson.
"I was very happy – and surprised – with being chosen," said Tommy, 13, a self-professed art hobbyist who spent two weeks on perfecting his logo.
"I played around with the font and wording before finalizing it. I tried to make it as clean as possible," he said.
Defining what the project has meant to him, Tommy said that "Be Above Drugs" is both a powerful and important message for kids his age who could use the reminder to make better choices, and to go above and beyond what one would do normally.
"I think it means friendship and creating a strong connection, and being there for your friends," said Tommy.
For more information and to support the ongoing sale of B.A.D. sweatshirts, contact Maggie Johnson at magda_perez@hotmail.com
