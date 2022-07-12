The Buellton Union School District will expand its prekindergarten programming at Oak Valley Elementary in response to a state mandate that requires districts across California to offer educational options to 4-year-olds over the next four years.
Buellton, however, has fast-tracked that move.
The universal prekindergarten program — legislation backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and several lawmakers — is a roadmap to gradually phasing in all of the state’s 4-year-olds by the end of the 2025-26 school year. The program, coined "preschool for all," is not considered compulsory and remains an option for parents seeking early education for their students.
This year, Oak Valley Elementary will be expanding the age cutoff date and accepting students who turn 5 before March 2, 2023 — a difference of three months from the previous Dec. 2 cutoff date. The extension likely will double the campus's current class size of 4-year-olds, from 15 to 30 students, according to Principal Lisa Melby.
Melby noted that the legislation allows for 24 students in each classroom and that capacity could be reached as the school continues to grow the newer grade level.
The school has accommodated young learners through its transitional kindergarten program at Oak Valley for approximately five years, according to Melby. She said the new program — which eventually will be rebranded as pre-K rather than TK — will give even more students access to early education and vital resources.
"I'm proud that we're able to expand and move faster than the state timeline to create opportunities for families and our students," she said. "The need for preschool and prekindergarten is so great in the Valley."
State law required school districts to develop and present a plan for consideration by the Local Educational Agency's governing board or body at a public meeting on or before June 30, 2022. Buellton school district board members took it a step further and voted 5-0 on June 15 to not only adopt a plan but immediately roll it out.
According to District Superintendent Randy Haggard, the effort in itself was synergistic.
"We were fortunate to be able to work with a broad planning team including our preschool partners from First 5, Head Start and Zaca Preschool, as well as the city of Buellton and the County Office of Education, joining our strong TK/kindergarten team," he said. "We have an excellent plan due to the strength of these partnerships."
For the 2022-23 academic year, the school's youngest students will be welcomed to one of two classrooms, one of which will be newly adapted to accommodate the influx.
Haggard explained that fully qualified teachers have been "shifted" to cover the extra class of 4-year-olds and that additional staff will be hired or trained from within as the numbers grow.
As for the 2023-24 school year, the district will break ground on a new two-classroom facility at Oak Valley.
Haggard said the plan is to apply for state grants that will cover approximately half of the cost associated with a $1.5 million construction of the two new classrooms, which will be permanent modulars.
The district expects to break ground on the new classroom facility in September and welcome students to class in 2023, he added.
According to Melby, the program is play-based.
"Everyone is excited to add this child-centered, developmentally appropriate, play-based learning environment for these young learners," she said. "We are proud of the work staff is doing to prepare to welcome them to a caring environment which will provide a strong foundation for their future success.”