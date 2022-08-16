Buellton Union School District is marching to the beat of a new band program at Jonata Middle School which will be rebuilt in partnership with a local music teacher at Santa Ynez Valley High School.

Buellton Union Superintendent Randy Haggard said Santa Ynez High has employed a new, fully credentialed music teacher — Nicholas Virtue — who will begin the process of building back a vibrant music program on campus, with the added benefit of rebuilding a band program at Jonata.

Buellton is excited to see the long-awaited return of band to the school’s curriculum, Haggard said.

Virtue will instruct sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students at Jonata Middle School, while instruments are repaired and purchased with a $5,000 grant from the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation.

Haggard said Virtue has indicated a goal "to work with the community to build energy around music performance for students."

Virtue's background in music education prepares him to lead the program, Haggard said, noting that his enthusiasm is contagious as reflected in his living motto: "Music is a vibrant part of the life of a high school: Learning to perform at school events benefits the whole school community!"

The Buellton school district in July announced that electives offered to middle schoolers this year are geared toward developing career interests and skills.

Santa Ynez Valley High School and Hancock College have partnered with the district to aid in opening doors to those students in grades 6 through 8 "as they consider how to follow their dreams for the future," Haggard said.

