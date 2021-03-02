Buellton schools ready for students' return; other campuses stay the course

Buellton Unified School District officials are working hard to prepare for elementary students' return to classrooms on March 8, stocking up on desk shields, personal protective equipment for teachers and staff, and posting precautionary signage around campuses.

Oak Valley Elementary School on Monday will welcome its first wave of students, in grades TK-2, who will be divided into small cohorts and paired with a teacher and instructional assistant with whom they will remain through the remainder of the school year.

"We're excited and can't wait to have our kids back on campus," said District Superintendent Randal Haggard.

For almost a year, both Oak Valley and Jonata Middle School have served students through a distance learning model while, also, offering in-person learning to small cohorts of vulnerable students either without access to internet or who require extra support, including special education programming.

Due to a 53% drop in COVID cases, or 16.9 cases per 100,000 people, as of March 23, Santa Barbara County school districts with approved safety plans were given the green light to resume in-person learning for K-6 students, based on recent state guidelines.