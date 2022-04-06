Cabrillo High School Aquarium will debut its newest sea life exhibit — Coastal Splash Exhibit — during an on-campus Open House slated for 6 to 8 p.m. April 13.

The event is free and open to the public.

The new exhibit — a 15-foot-long wave tank that features a 9-foot-tall rockwork wave tower — sits in place of two 20-year-old glass tanks and effectively demonstrates the dynamic coastal surf zone where live animals call the ever-changing habitat home, according to a spokesperson for the aquarium. Animals like crabs, clams and snails can typically be found living in the surf zone in nature.

In September 2021, a new $150,000 interactive tide pool exhibit was revealed to the public, at which time fundraising efforts for its sister exhibit, a wave tank, were taking place. The fundraising goal was set for $160,000.

Other exhibits, like the new interactive tidepool exhibit, will be on display at the April event, featuring horn shark eggs, a new resident frog exhibit and the largest exhibition of jellies between Long Beach and Monterey, the spokesperson said. Hands-on activities that highlight Earth Day also will be featured throughout the facility to demonstrate ways in which to protect the environment.

Cabrillo High School Aquarium is located at 4350 Constellation Road in Lompoc.

Last Open House The next Open House is slated for May 18 from 6 to 7:30pm, and will be the final event of the school year. The Open House will highlight student projects produced by Aquarium senior docents who are set to graduate. For more information, go to www.cabrillohighschoolaquarium.org or contact director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org.