The Cabrillo High School Aquarium will hold its final Open House of the school year on Wednesday, May 18, when aquarium students will showcase their projects to the public.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the aquarium located at the school campus, 4350 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

In September, the facility hosted a grand reopening event that debuted a new interactive tidepool exhibit, as well as an Earth Day-themed event in April where the program unveiled its new Coastal Splash Exhibit, a 15-foot wave tank that demonstrates the dynamic coastal surf zone where live animals call the ever-changing habitat home.

For more information, go to www.cabrillohighschoolaquarium.org or contact director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org.

Cabrillo High School Aquarium to debut new 15-foot wave tank at April 13 Open House Cabrillo High School Aquarium will debut its newest sea life exhibit "Coastal Splash Exhibit" during an Open House slated for 6 to 8 p.m. on April 13.

Cabrillo High Aquarium welcomes back public with debut of $150K tide pool exhibit The Cabrillo High School Aquarium reopened with a big splash recently, debuting its most extensive sea life exhibit in its 20-year history and…