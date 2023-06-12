Cabrillo High School Class of 2023 adapts and overcomes: 'Today I stand on this stage'

Marked for greatness having "overcome every obstacle placed in your path," — including the pandemic that forced closure of campuses — Cabrillo High Principal Mark Swanitz applauded the Class of 2023 during a sendoff Friday afternoon on the campus football field.

"Today is the first of many milestones in your life, but a particularly momentous one. Today you leave behind the carefree days of your childhood and take on the responsibilities of adulthood," Swanitz said, urging students to apply the knowledge acquired over the past 13 years of education "to make the world a better place, especially during a time when America needs your fresh ideas, new perspectives and your leadership."

"Students, this is your moment," he said.

The group of 215 students comprising of the Class of 2023 closed out their final year with several standout achievements that included an exciting year in sports.

Senior Class President Evelyn Anguiano Martinez, who took to the podium with a rundown of senior highlights, reported that Cabrillo's football team this year broke "a five-year losing curse against Nordhoff and Nipomo" — the school broke a record for CIF entries with 17 competing teams — and the boys water polo team brought home the Division 3 CIF championship title in November.

Among the big winners in sports, Avery Manko, who will attend Southern Oregon on a partial scholarship for wrestling became Cabrillo's first female wrestler to be signed by a four-year college. Manko won multiple tournaments at the 2022-23 state championships.

In men's wrestling, Anguiano Martinez also acknowledged senior Aidan Higgs, a qualifier for the 2023 CIF State Wrestling Championships who earned an appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point

Anguiano Martinez also noted that seniors who participated in Cabrillo's aquarium program helped the facility win a $425,000 state grant, making possible the future construction of the largest exhibit in the aquarium’s history.

Other positive highlights include scholarships awarded. According to Anguiano Martinez, the Class of 2023 received $416,285 in awards. Post graduation, she said 60% of seniors are headed for community college, 26% are off to a four-year college, 3% plan to enlist in U.S. Armed Forces, and 9% will take a gap year or go straight into the workforce.

In an ode to childhood gone by, Anguiano Martinez encouraged classmates to "Never forget the memories made these past four years," even as time goes on and "we go our separate ways."

Extra awards, retirements, announcements • Twenty-nine Cabrillo High seniors were awarded the Legion of Academic Merit; Matthew Gordon received the Golden Fleece Award for his extraordinary service to school through extracurricular activities; and Jocelyn Jennings won the Wilde Award for Academic Excellence. • The retirement of Tracy Philipps and Karen Orsua was announced. • Senior Class Treasurer Dillian Drew reported that a remaining balance of $3,200 from the Class of 2023 ASB account will be paid as follows: $1,396.35 to buy nine popup tents to be used for sports and club events on campus and; a portion goes toward graphic arts services as logos will be added to popup tents; $1K donated to Class of 2024 ASB account "to help them have a great start to their senior year"; and remaining balance donated to campus PAY It Forward account to help those students in need with unaffordable expenses.

Ahead of student speeches — graduate Jackson Forest delivered the annual "Conquer Address," and Holly Harper's Scholar Address — commencement emcee Sekai Mitchell, ASB executive president, energized graduates with, “We did it. Now we only have a two-hour graduation, a couple of speeches and then we’re done!”

Harper, who was awarded the opportunity to deliver her address after being chosen among the top five seniors with the highest cumulative grade point average, led her class down memory lane during a time when "Cabrillo was our whole world." She invited peers to look back at "our freshmen selves" in moments of "cringe," to the years of "trying to find our way" to now.

"Each passing year at Cabrillo High has shaped and molded us into the people we are today," Harper said. "Look how far we've come."

Consistent with the theme of challenge and overcoming, Forest was selected by staff and peers to deliver the annual Conquer Address for his undaunted perseverance over the years despite personal obstacles.

Forest interacted with the crowd of approximately 3,000, inviting attendees to raise their hand if they, or someone they know have struggled with mental health, the pandemic, identifies with the LGBTQIA+ community, or has dealt with a loved one deployed through the military.

Rows of hands shot up as the senior confessed to being personally challenged by each topic mentioned, and vowed that although the outlook had at one point seemed bleak, he sought treatment and overcame.

"It changed me, but I'm glad I went through it," Forest said.

He said after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020 and realizing that "everybody has a story," he now stands strong, grounded by wisdom passed down to him.

"I learned that although you can’t change what happens to you, you can change how you react and what you learn from it," Forest said. "Today I stand on this stage with my three academic letters and now my diploma."