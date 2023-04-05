Students looked on in horror as Lompoc and Santa Barbara County firefighters worked to extricate victims from the wreckage of a mangled vehicle during a mock DUI crash staged at Cabrillo High School's sports field Tuesday afternoon, serving as a sobering reminder of the negative consequences of drinking and driving.

The disturbing scene that unfolded was part of an annually held two-day "Every 15 Minutes" presentation funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety to demonstrate a long-held statistic that approximately every 15 minutes one person in the United States dies in an alcohol-related traffic collision.

The program each year alternates between Cabrillo and Lompoc high school campuses, and is a planned collaboration between local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical responders, community hospitals, chaplains, counselors, community groups, school officials, student volunteers and parents.

The program concluded Wednesday morning with a student body assembly to to drive home the point that dangerous decisions can have long-lasting impacts on the lives of their families, friends — and the wider community.

On Tuesday, rescue personnel — including fire crews, police, medical responders and a CHP helicopter — speedily worked on the simulated fatal crash scene involving multiple victims while junior and senior students in attendance watched as cloaked Grim Reapers stood hauntingly nearby to collect their victims.

Throughout the day, those students who volunteered to participate in the program as crash victims were apprehended by police in mock arrest scenes while others were designed to "disappear" from class over the course of the two days to purposefully create a void and raise awareness that bad decisions can have irreversible impacts.

At the end of the first day, students volunteering as the living-dead were taken to an overnight retreat where they heard first-hand from people whose lives have been affected by an incident involving alcohol. There, the living-dead were invited to write letters to their loved ones expressing regret for having made the choice to drink and drive that ended in their deaths.

On both days, Cabrillo High students on their way to class filed by a mock campus cemetery populated with headstones of student “victims” of DUI vehicle crashes.