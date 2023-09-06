Six Santa Barbara County schools benefited this year from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation's Technology in Schools Program that each year awards funding to area schools that applied for grants that address the unmet needs in the classroom.

Awardees of the 2023-24 program — Cabrillo High School in Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy, Carpinteria High School, Lompoc High School, Dunn School in Los Olivos and La Honda STEAM Academy in Lompoc — received over $70,000 in technology grant dollars to fund specific projects.

Both Santa Ynez Valley private schools each received $15,000, with monies being allocated toward purchasing 50 new Google Chromebooks for Christian Academy students, and conversion of Dunn's current library space into a multimedia center.

Scott Carleton, principal of Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy, said the foundation's technology program has served as a critical lifeline for the school since 2017.

"Their benevolence over the years has provided our students with new Chromebooks and equipped us to provide an online remote learning program during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Carleton. "This year, their donation of $15,000 will provide Chromebooks for all our students along with classroom charging carts.

How to apply For more information and to access applications, visit www.chumash.gov/foundation or call 805-688-7997. The deadline to apply for the 2024-25 school year is April 30, 2024, and all applications must be submitted online at www.chumash.gov/foundation.

"Thanks to the partnership with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and their Technology in Schools Program, our students and faculty will continue to have the technological resources and opportunities available to them to help ensure educational success."

The program, which encourages Santa Barbara County school administrators and faculty to apply for technology grant dollars for specific projects, funds the purchase of hardware, infrastructure upgrades, addition of high-tech resources, and curriculum supplementation.

"We are proud to help these six schools enhance their students’ educational experience through our Tech in Schools Program," said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. "It’s great to see the innovative ways teachers and administrators in our community use technology to support their key programs and keep their students engaged."

Students at Carpinteria High School will benefit from $14,500 for the purchase of a projector, laptops, iPads, computers and a PA system, that will be used for the creation of a teen center aimed at fostering positive mental health in a safe space outside of classrooms, sports and afterschool programs.

Santa Barbara County supervisors back grant funding for Lompoc aquarium expansion, other projects The allocations included two to Lompoc area projects, two considered countywide and the rest of the nine grants going to South Coast projects.

The school's principal, Gerardo Cornejo, thanked the foundation "for their generous support to our college and career center."

“Their support will allow us to update the center and provide tools for our students to access information that will prepare them for their future," he said.

Lompoc schools were also awarded.

“We sincerely appreciate the ongoing generosity of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians,” said Greg Eisen, aquarium director for Cabrillo High School.

The Vandenberg Village-based high school was awarded $10,000 for the purchase of a Neptune Systems monitoring system to be installed in the proposed reef exhibit at the school’s aquarium. The aquarium program opens to the public every school year, hosting themed Open House events that offer hands-on education and global marine awareness.

“The Technology in Schools Program grant will provide our students with cutting-edge life support and monitoring technology that will help ensure the health and well-being of our animals," Eisen said. "In addition, such partnerships will provide students with unique opportunities and career-related skills within our newly established Career Technical Education pathway.”

And Lompoc High School was awarded $10,848, which will help fund a lighting system upgrade in the Lompoc High Little Theatre. A separate $5,330 grant awarded to LHS will assist with the purchase of lab equipment for science classes, a foundation spokesman added.

A third Lompoc public school, La Honda STEAM Academy, will receive $2,000 to purchase hardware for a mini projector and whiteboard project that will eliminate paper use in classrooms.