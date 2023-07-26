The old Lompoc Theatre is closer to new beginnings with a recent $150,000 boost in fundraising for the restoration of the 96-year-old building through a matching-grant committed by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.

"We are proud to support efforts that foster community enrichment through the arts and have the potential to bring together people from diverse backgrounds," said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Theatre ambassadors, the Lompoc Theatre Project, kicked off the three-phase community-led project in 2012 with a goal to restore the historic theater to its former glory as a hub for arts and culture in the area.

According to theatre representatives, it is estimated that Phase II will sunset in June 2025 when a $3 million fundraising milestone is reached, approximately three years after it began. At that time, the plan is to host a celebratory 99-person audience on-site.

To help reach that goal, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians recently committed to a dollar-for-dollar match arrangement where as much as $150,000 will be donated to the project upon equal fundraising efforts by the Lompoc Theatre Project.

Mark Herrier, executive director of the Lompoc Theatre Project, said resurrecting the theatre is "going to change lives."

"This theater was the pride and joy of this town, I get emotional. People were so proud of it," he said. "Slowly but surely, it has come to represent a Lompoc that has fallen on hard times."

Since 1991, the theatre has sat dormant after the last film was shown.

However, in 2012, Herrier and a dozen other members stepped up to become the fourth group to attempt to bring the facility back to life.

"The hard-working people who live here do much of the heavy lifting that benefits the entire county, but they don’t have a single entertainment center of their own," Herrier said. "This empty theater has been a symbol of the decline — now it will become the engine for its renaissance.”

The nonprofit group's multimillion dollar capital campaign projects a final Phase III completion in 2027 — just shy of the building's centennial birthday. The newly renovated theatre will once again welcome guests for movies, concerts, cultural events and live performances.

“There will be something for every single person in town,” Herrier said. “Lompoc is proudly the most diverse community in Santa Barbara County and that diversity will be represented in our programming. The kids in town will feel like this is their stage.”

In the meantime, there are major interior and exterior restoration projects still to be completed before 2027, including roofing, structural, foundational, seating, painting, flooring, walls, electrical system, lighting, fire sprinklers, a resurfaced parking lot, and a retrofitted basement among others.

“Our first year of fundraising we made $4,000,” Herrier said. “Where we are now with this grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is game-changing.”

To learn more about the project and make a donation, visit lompoctheatre.org/fundraising or email email info@lompoctheatre.org

