Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla is leaving the Lompoc Unified School District, district officials announced Thursday, three days after Superintendent Trevor McDonald resigned from his position.

Valla will serve as the new superintendent of Vista Del Mar Union School District, according to board member Nicole Jones, who said the three-member board for the Gaviota-based school district voted unanimously on the appointment Thursday.

“I am grateful for all that Lompoc has taught me during my tenure. I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish with Lompoc and cannot wait to be part of the Vista team!” Valla said in a statement released by LUSD.

Valla will begin her new duties on campus Tuesday before students return on Aug. 18, according to Jones. The one-school district is comprised of 47 students in grades K-7.

Valla will replace former Superintendent Lois Peterson, who announced her retirement in June. Jones said she could not disclose how many candidates were part of the search but said the process was less formal than usual.

"Bree was one of the candidates presented to us a possibility" via the Santa Barbara County Education Office, Jones said. "We are very excited to have Bree on board."

Valla worked in various capacities with the Lompoc Unified School District over the last 22 years, holding the position of deputy superintendent for a short period.

After the district announced McDonald's resignation on July 25, a release was sent out naming Valla as interim superintendent, but the district later retracted that statement and said "no interim has been announced."

Doug Sorum, LUSD assistant superintendent of business services, released a statement about Valla on Thursday that stated, "I am incredibly excited for Bree and her new opportunity. She has been the epitome of a leader and has always put kids first. She leaves very big shoes to fill."

Requests for further comment from both Sorum and LUSD Director Brian Jaramillo were not returned Friday.

Lompoc students head back to classrooms on Monday, Aug. 15, while teachers return for Teacher Prep Day the Friday before, on Aug. 12.

Valla on Friday afternoon introduced herself to Vista de Las Cruces School parents via a public ParentSquare message posted to the school's website.

The message stated that she will "be on campus starting next week and welcome the opportunity for a visit or a call."

"Trusting us to educate, protect and serve your children during the school day is a tremendous honor and one that I know the entire Vista team takes very seriously," her statement read. "As your new superintendent/principal, I look forward to meeting you all and getting to know you and your children so that we can continue to tailor the Vista experience to meet your needs."

Valla introduced herself as a Santa Paula native who attended Cal Poly, majoring in animal science with a concentration in agricultural education. She has held a number of roles in education that include agriculture teacher, math/science teacher, instructional coach, principal, director of human resources, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent.

Valla has two children, 12 and 16, who both are involved in sports and raise livestock for 4-H, she said.

"My husband is a multigenerational Lompoc native and farms along Highway 1," her statement read. "We were joking that we now have a similar commute."