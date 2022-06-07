Proven resilient in the face of a pandemic, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's Class of 2022 celebrated a new beginning Friday afternoon with a flip of the cap tassel as Principal Michele Borges urged graduates to "go forward and live a rewarding life."

Hundreds of cheering family and friends under clear skies and breezy conditions at the Pirate football field turned out to witness 207 graduates decked out in black and gold robes accept their diploma, many of whom did so with personalized flair that evoked excitement from the crowd.

As the graduates marched onto the field, one graduate, facing the crowd screamed, "I made it!"

Krysti Decierdo, who was waiting for her daughter Kaylei Burkitt to walk out, said despite feeling great pride, sadness was starting to set in.

"She's my baby," Decierdo said. "I have two older boys and she's the last one."

Burkitt will head to Texas A&M University in the fall to begin the next chapter of her life — with the hope of taking her horses with her, Decierdo said.

"I'm excited but sad," she added. "It's far."

One proud grandmother, Ana Maria Palacios, with celebratory balloons in hand waved as grandson Adrian Tapia-Palacios walked to the football field proudly waving back.

She then waited for a second grandchild, Erely Palcios-Ramirez, to make her grand entrance.

"I feel so happy," she said. "I can't explain exactly how I feel."

Palacios, a Valley resident for 50 years, said in two years she will return to the stadium for another graduation when two more of her grandchildren will graduate.

During the commencement ceremony, Borges acknowledged the retirement of longtime track and field coach Ron Misner, 16-year special education teacher Debbie Goldsmith, and English teacher and basketball coach Jim Reck.

"He endured the challenge of distance learning when he could have retired when schools were shut down," Borges said of Reck's 41-year run.

Despite a semi-normal year, according to Borges, students and athletes over the last academic year still were faced with adapting to the changing COVID-19 safety guidelines of masking/no masking, PCR/antigen testing, nose/mouth swabbing.

"They were resilient and made the best of every moment," she said.

With that, Borges emboldened seniors not to "settle for what is easy or a sure thing." She told them to set their goals high and strive for greatness. "Go forward and live a rewarding life."

As a symbol of that push for lasting resiliency, the high school band under the direction of music teacher Les Rose dedicated to the Class of 2022 the thematic song "Shadow of the Samurai" by Brian Bankston, which depicts a samurai in training.

Commencement speakers Leonel Valencia and LuLu Sigouin delivered speeches before fellow classmates about creating a new and brighter future.

Specifically, Sigouin encouraged her classmates to use the endurance built over the years to propel them forward. "We have persevered," she said. "We must use our voices to make a positive change in our country."

According to Borges, the Class of 2022 — the school's 124th graduating class — consisted of 67 graduate who were recipients of over $300,000 in scholarships, with $147,180 having been awarded by the Santa Barbara Foundation. In addition, she said a group of 50 students graduated with high honors, having maintained the highest academic GPA ranking of 4.0 or above for seven semesters.

One of those with high honors was 18-year-old graduate Adrian Garcia who after the ceremony said the day gave him a great sense of pride.

"I'm feeling very proud. I got to make my parents proud for everything they've done for me. I tried to keep my grades the highest," he said. "And I'm also very thankful for all the memories I've created with my friends who I'll hopefully stay in touch with."

Garcia's plan is to finish off his general education credits at Santa Barbara City College before transferring to Cal Poly to study electrical engineering.

Standing beside Garcia and taking in the moment, friend Oscar Garcia, 18, a State Seal of Biliteracy honoree, said the diploma in his hand represented the culmination of years of hard work put in to get good grades and make his parents proud.

"It's surreal," he said. "I'm excited."

Garcia has similar plans to attend Santa Barbara City College and continue on to Cal Poly in pursuit of a degree in business.

For mother and daughter, tradition and persistence intersected.

Second-generation Pirate Galilea Moya, 18, with a lei of money around her neck, was filled with emotion.

"It finally all came true — I finally made my parents proud," she said. "It's all just a rush of emotions."

Her mother, a 2000 Pirate graduate also filled with emotion, explained that although the roller coaster of a journey was at times bumpy — especially with COVID, "she stuck to it and she's here now."

Moya said she credits her mother with her success. "She's always been on me, telling me to do good and get good grades. So I owe it all to her."

In September, Moya will pursue her dreams of becoming a cosmetologist, starting at Santa Barbara City College, and eventually plans to launch her career in the Valley.