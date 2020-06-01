'Dream come true': Lompoc Adult School celebrates 42 grads with drive-by ceremony

Although four decades have passed since Elizabeth Cosio dropped out of school to get married and raise her children, the Lompoc resident said the desire to earn a high school diploma always stuck with her.
“When I mentioned my dream to others, everyone would say, ‘For what? You don’t need it now,’” said Cosio, who went on to build a career as an assembler and then office administrator after leaving school. “However, in my thoughts and in my heart, even with all that I had done, I still did not feel accomplished. Despite how I felt, I put my dream aside.”
On Monday, that dream was finally realized.
After Cosio’s husband, Martin, who had also dropped out of school, needed to obtain his high school diploma for a job opportunity, Cosio came up with the idea for both of them to work together to earn their degrees from the Lompoc Adult School and Career Center.
On Monday evening, the Cosios were among 42 graduates — including another married couple — to pick up their diplomas in a drive-by graduation celebration at Lompoc Unified School District’s El Camino Community Center.
“Here in the year 2020, I am finally receiving my high school diploma,” Elizabeth Cosio said of the long-awaited achievement. “I cannot express enough thanks to my teachers Mrs. [Shannon] Wood and Mrs. Lynn [Maxwell] for their teachings and their patience. I also thank the school program that made my dream come true.”
Each of LUSD’s four diploma-issuing institutions — Lompoc, Cabrillo and Maple high schools, plus the Lompoc Adult School and Career Center — will host small celebrations over the next week that will offer opportunities for graduates to walk across their school’s respective stage.
Monday’s graduation was unlike any other in the program’s history. In an effort to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, graduates lined up in vehicles and were able to get out one by one to receive their diplomas and pose for photos.
The event was a long time coming for Elizabeth Cosio, who was just 7 years old when she and her family, including her 10 siblings, immigrated to Santa Barbara from Guanajuato, Mexico.
She attended middle school in Santa Barbara, she said, before leaving to care for her family.
After turning 18, Cosio began working on an assembly line for Raytheon, a position she held for 15 years. During her time with the company, she said she began desiring an office job and even started taking night classes to earn her diploma.
Unable to balance those classes with her 10-hour work days and obligations to her family, she quit school a second time.
The "Adopt a Senior" movement which has cropped up in high school across the nation, was introduced locally by 2009 Lompoc High School alumni Lauren Pearce and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School alumni Perla Lewis.
Despite the setback, she went on to earn multiple accounting certificates from Santa Barbara Business College and was able to obtain office work in accounting and logistics.
She said she’ll never forget the day her husband told her about his need to go back and earn his diploma.
“My face lit up as I thought, ‘This is my time,’” she said.
Jose and Gloria Pesqueda, another husband and wife duo, also graduated at Monday’s ceremony.
LUSD will hold a mini-graduation celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Maple High School, and will host drive-by ceremonies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at both Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools.
