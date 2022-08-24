A request from Dunn School in Los Olivos to have up to $5.5 million in bonds issued for improvements to campus facilities earned unanimous approval Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

The board approved the bond issue by the California Enterprise Development Authority during a public hearing required by the Internal Revenue Service Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act, or TEFRA.

A TEFRA hearing is held to determine that a nonprofit organization has a public benefit in order for tax-exempt bonds to be issued.

The Board of Supervisors conducted the hearing because Dunn School lies within its jurisdiction, said Harry Hagan, county treasurer and tax collector.

“The county has no obligation, either legal or moral, to repay these issues,” he said.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson said as the uncle of two Dunn School students, he had no doubt it provides a public benefit, but he asked what would happen if the board decided it did not and didn’t approve the bond issue.

“I’ve done about 20 of these and never had one not go through,” Hagan said. “So that’s uncharted territory for me.”

But Sam Balisy from Kutak Rock, a law firm that provides financial consulting, told the board such hearings are held for such projects as low-income multifamily housing and projects by nonprofit organizations and are largely ministerial.

“Most of the TEFRA hearings are fairly routine,” Balisy said.

Dunn School plans to use the funds to upgrade its on-site wastewater treatment plant, take septic systems out of service and connect all its facilities to the plant, according to the board resolution approving the bond issue.

Funds also will be used to modernize the 2,000-square-foot Firestone Performing Arts Center, which will house the upper school’s music program, and renovate the 7,500-square-foot upper school administration and classroom building and the 9,500-square-foot gymnasium.

Improvements will also be made to other athletic facilities, and employee housing will be rehabilitated with doors, windows, furnishings, technology and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.

No one from the public commented during the hearing, but supervisors agreed Dunn School is a public benefit and approved the bond issue.

“As Supervisor Nelson alluded to, [Dunn School is] a treasure in our community,” said Chair Joan Hartmann, whose 3rd District encompasses the school. “We’re so glad to have it.”