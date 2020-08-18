Elementary schools may open for in-person education if waivers granted

Elementary schools in Santa Barbara County will be allowed to open for in-person education provided they apply for waivers and submit a plan that meets California Department of Public Health and county health officer scrutiny.

The potential for schools offering classes for kindergarten through sixth grade to reopen was announced Tuesday during a report to the County Board of Supervisors and is based on the drop in the county’s case rate over the previous 14 days.

Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Public Health Department, said on July 25, the county’s case rate was 323.4 per 100,000 population, but as of Aug. 17, it had fallen to 158.9 cases per 100,000.

Do-Reynoso noted that’s not enough to meet the criteria for being removed from the state’s monitoring list, which is a case rate of 25 or fewer per 100,000 population.