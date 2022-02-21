FFA student Samuel Badilla from Reedley Middle College demonstrates the procedure for filling a a hypodermic syringe during his veterinary science exam during the FFA Field Day competition Saturday at Hancock College in Santa Maria.
Vegetable crops await judging during the FFA Field Day competition for high school students Saturday at Hancock College in Santa Maria. More than 125 FFA students from 14 schools competed at the event, a Hancock spokesman said.
Anayeli Chavez, an FFA student from Greenfield High School, demonstrates proper dog care procedures in a veterinary science competition Saturday during the FFA Field Day that drew more than 125 students from 14 campuses to Allan Hancock College.
Righetti High School FFA students evaluate bunches of celery during the vegetable crop judging competition Saturday during the FFA Field Day at Hancock College in Santa Maria.
Students from various California high schools identify and evaluate agricultural tools during the FFA Field Day competition Saturday at Hancock College in Santa Maria.
FFA student Samuel Badilla from Reedley Middle College demonstrates the procedure for filling a a hypodermic syringe during his veterinary science exam during the FFA Field Day competition Saturday at Hancock College in Santa Maria.
FFA students from Righetti High School discuss the merits of cherry tomatoes as part of the vegetable crop judging competition during the FFA Field Day held Saturday at Hancock College.
Vegetable crops await judging during the FFA Field Day competition for high school students Saturday at Hancock College in Santa Maria. More than 125 FFA students from 14 schools competed at the event, a Hancock spokesman said.
Anayeli Chavez, an FFA student from Greenfield High School, demonstrates proper dog care procedures in a veterinary science competition Saturday during the FFA Field Day that drew more than 125 students from 14 campuses to Allan Hancock College.
High school students from local campuses and across California converged on Hancock College in Santa Maria to compete in a variety of agriculture-based contests Saturday as part of an FFA Field Day.
Beginning at 7 a.m., more than 125 students from 14 high schools competed on topics ranging from vegetable crop judging and soil and land evaluation to veterinary science and agricultural tool identification, a Hancock spokesman said.
Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Lompoc high schools were among those represented at the Field Day, spokesman Chris McGuinness said.
Contests were staged at multiple locations around the campus, including the college garden, vineyard and Forum, until about 3 p.m.
Results of the various contests were not available Monday, the Presidents Day holiday.
Saturday’s Field Day served as an appropriate kickoff to National FFA Week, this year celebrated Feb. 19 to 26, designed to highlight the impact the Future Farmers of America program has on the lives and careers of students interested in agricultural careers.
But in addition to helping FFA students hone their agricultural knowledge and skills, as well as earn ribbons and bragging rights, the Field Day was also an opportunity for Hancock College to show off its agricultural education program to prospective students.
The college’s agricultural program covers a wide range of such topics as farm and ranch sustainability and productivity, banking, pest control and natural resource management.
Developed with locals in the agriculture industry, Hancock’s program options include agricultural science, agribusiness, agricultural plant science, crop protection and pest control advising.
Students can earn a certificate of achievement that will allow them to immediately obtain jobs in the agriculture industry or an associate in science degree that will allow them to transfer to a state university to continue their education.
FFA students from Righetti High School discuss the merits of cherry tomatoes as part of the vegetable crop judging competition during the FFA Field Day held Saturday at Hancock College.
Righetti High School FFA students evaluate bunches of celery during the vegetable crop judging competition Saturday during the FFA Field Day at Hancock College in Santa Maria.
FFA students from Righetti High School evaluate a variety of vegetables during crop judging competition Saturday at the FFA Field Day at Hancock College in Santa Maria.
Students from various California high schools identify and evaluate agricultural tools during the FFA Field Day competition Saturday at Hancock College in Santa Maria.
Anayeli Chavez, an FFA student from Greenfield High School, demonstrates proper dog care procedures in a veterinary science competition Saturday during the FFA Field Day that drew more than 125 students from 14 campuses to Allan Hancock College.
FFA student Samuel Badilla from Reedley Middle College demonstrates the procedure for filling a a hypodermic syringe during his veterinary science exam during the FFA Field Day competition Saturday at Hancock College in Santa Maria.
Vegetable crops await judging during the FFA Field Day competition for high school students Saturday at Hancock College in Santa Maria. More than 125 FFA students from 14 schools competed at the event, a Hancock spokesman said.