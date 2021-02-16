Ground broken for new Santa Maria High School classroom, administration building

Santa Maria High School officially broke ground Tuesday for construction of a new three-story building on the north side of campus that will house 50 classrooms and administration offices when it’s completed around April 2023.

Principal Steve Campbell, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Superintendent Antonio Garcia and Board of Education members Dominick Palera and Carol Karamitsos wielded shovels to ceremonially excavate the first dirt launching the construction project.

“It’s a game changer for our students and community,’’ said Dr. Jack Garvin, school board president. “It brings a major area of campus into this century.’’

The 88,774-square-foot structure facing Morrison Avenue will contain 44 “21st century” classrooms, five science labs and a culinary arts classroom, according to an information sheet from the school.

Classrooms will include moveable whiteboard walls, mounted big screen monitors with the capacity to display images from the teachers’ tablets, desks and chairs on wheels that can be separated into various arrangements and other learning aids, said Kenny Klein, public information officer for the district.