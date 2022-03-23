Hancock College is encouraging students to earn additional college credits by enrolling in short-term spring classes starting March 28.
This spring's short-term classes include blacksmithing, viticulture, enology and more. Blacksmithing classes allow students to work on a variety of hands-on projects, while viticulture exposes students to advanced wine evaluation and progressive food pairings, among other topics.
Registration is underway for short-term fall classes in English, sociology, art, business, history and more. Several of them are offered as online classes or hybrid options, and are completed in eight weeks.
Short-term classes earn between .5 and 3 units, and many of them meet the general education requirements at nearby four-year universities such as Cal Poly and UCSB.
A full listing of short-term courses is available at www.hancockcollege.edu/shortterm.