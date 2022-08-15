Hordes of students converged on Hancock College campuses in Santa Maria and Lompoc to start the 2022-23 academic year Monday, with more than 9,700 enrolled for credit and noncredit classes, school officials said.
“Our students are excited to be back on campus for in-person classes,” Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers said. “We want them to know that our faculty and staff are here to support them and get them connected with the resources they need to succeed.”
As part of that effort, faculty, administrators and student ambassadors operated on-campus information booths where new and returning students alike paused to ask questions, find out about available resources or just get directions to their classrooms.
“It feels really good to be able to give back and help these new students,” said Student Ambassador Marcela Viveros, who worked one of the information booths Monday morning.
“I know what it is like on your first day,” Viveros said. “Things can be a little overwhelming, and it's always nice to have someone who can help you and make you feel welcomed.”
Many of the students taking fall classes are attending tuition-free through the Hancock Promise and Promise Plus programs, a Hancock spokesman said.
The Promise Plus program, available to students taking more than 12 units regardless of residency, will be available through the spring 2023 semester.
Some students were unable to register for fall credit classes, the spokesman said, but they can still sign up for late-start, short-term fall classes that begin Oct. 10.
The short-term classes usually run eight weeks, can be completed online and allow students to earn additional credit toward degree or transfer programs.
However, registration is ongoing for free, noncredit Community Education classes that range from English as a second language and citizenship preparation to providing basic workplace computer skills.
Short-term fall classes can be viewed using the college’s online Class Search at www.hancockcollege.edu, while noncredit class and registration information is available at www.hancockcollege.edu/communityed.