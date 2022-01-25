Hancock College students will soon have access to a new state program that will subsidize their tuition up to $10,000 in exchange for a year of community service.

The opportunity comes after Hancock was selected earlier this month as one of 45 California universities and colleges in a competitive application process to participate in the new "Californians for All College Corps."

When the program launches in the fall 2022 semester, up to 6,500 students from the 45 selected schools — which also include Cuesta College and Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo — will be assigned to part-time work alongside their studies in needed areas including K-12 education disparities, climate change and food insecurity.

Those who complete 450 hours over the year will receive a $7,000 stipend along with a $3,000 education award, according to Hancock spokesman Chris McGuinness. Hancock officials hope that through the College Corps, participating students will be able to pay for college and reduce their student debt while serving their community.

“We are very excited to take part in this new and promising program,” said Hancock Superintendent and President Kevin G. Walthers. “The California College Corps will offer Hancock students yet another opportunity to change their odds while they gain valuable experience and make a difference in their community and state.”

According to McGuinness, Hancock students will receive more information later this spring about program qualifications and how to apply.

The California College Corps website states that the program will focus on admitting low-income students and "dreamers," or undocumented students who were brought to the United States by their parents without authorization. Undocumented students, including those exempt from paying nonresident tuition under AB 540, are currently barred from other Hancock financial aid programs such as the Hancock Promise.

Each participating college can also decide to offer academic credit for students undertaking volunteer work.

The California College Corps is planning to host two cohorts of students over the next two years, according to their website, with more students able to apply for the fall 2023 program.

More information about the College Corps is available at californiavolunteers.ca.gov/californiansforall-college-corps.