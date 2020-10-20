Hancock College to continue distance learning for spring semester

Hancock College will continue offering the majority of classes in a distance learning format in the upcoming spring semester, college officials announced Tuesday.

The decision to remain in distance learning for the remainder of the academic year was made in conjunction with several college stakeholders and in compliance with the college's pandemic plan, according to Hancock Superintendent and President Dr. Kevin Walthers.

“The safety of our students, employees and community continues to be at the forefront as we prepare for spring,” Walthers said. “The decision to continue a remote teaching modality reflects a phased and measured approach to reopening that will keep Hancock healthy while continuing to provide a quality education to our students.”

Hancock's Pandemic Response Plan states that the college's reopening status will be determined in alignment with the status of Santa Barbara County. The county is currently in its fourth week in the state's second-most restrictive phase, the red tier.

Considering the county's status, the college will remain in its "phase 2," which implies a limited modified reopening and the majority of programs continuing to offer classes remotely, with the exception of certain labs and career technical education classes.