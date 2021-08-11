All Hancock College students and staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 to enter campus buildings and attend in-person classes after the Board of Trustees unanimously approved a vaccination mandate Tuesday.

The decision comes days before the start of the 2021-22 school year on Monday. Beginning in October, all students, faculty and staff will be required to provide valid documentation of full COVID-19 vaccination to access the campus as well as off-campus services.

The college will accept approved exemptions based on medical or religious concerns, according to college spokeswoman Lauren Milbourne.

“Allan Hancock College remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, administrators and the community we serve, as well as maintaining higher education access and attainment for our students,” said Superintendent/President Dr. Kevin Walthers. “The current state of the pandemic calls for the need to vaccinate our college population, and the college will support and implement the board’s decision to mandate vaccinations.”

Since the beginning of the month, Hancock has been offering vaccination incentives for students in the form of a $250 debit card.

Students must be registered for the fall semester and be able to present identification along with a physical or digital version of their COVID-19 vaccination card to receive payments, which will be available for pickup Aug. 23 in Building A on the Santa Maria campus.

The college also held a series of vaccine clinics last week, with plans to provide further vaccination opportunities on campus.

As of Aug. 2, an indoor mask mandate is also in place at Hancock, requiring masks of all persons on campus in indoor areas regardless of vaccination status.

All classes will be offered in-person at Hancock this fall. Students also have the option of participating in live classes virtually in an emergency remote teaching model or completing classes on their own schedule through a distance learning format.

Hancock joins the wave of other colleges and universities that have announced vaccine mandates over recent months, including Santa Barbara Community College and all California State University locations.

Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, however, has not mandated vaccines at this time.

This story will be updated with more information.