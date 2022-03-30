Hancock College will host more than 1,500 local high school students at its Santa Maria campus for the 16th annual Career Exploration Day on Friday.

The in-person event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will include exhibits from more than 100 businesses representing a wide variety of industries and careers along the Central Coast.

Participating students also will get to explore Hancock's academics, including watching live demonstrations from the school's various hands-on programs, such as auto body, early childhood education and industrial technology.

Students who attend the event will be treated to food, entertainment and a fashion show organized by the college's fashion and design club.