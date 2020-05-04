You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hancock College turns blue to honor health-care workers, first responders
0 comments
alert top story

Hancock College turns blue to honor health-care workers, first responders

050120 PCPA Blue Gels

Two Hancock College buildings facing Highway 101 are now lit up in blue gel-colored filters, typically used by the PCPA in their theatrical productions.

 PCPA, contributed photo

Drivers on Highway 101 in Santa Maria can now witness Hancock College turning blue every night. Recently, the school began illuminating two of its highway-facing buildings with a neon-blue-colored tribute to healthcare workers and first responders risking their lives during the COVID-19 crisis.

College president Kevin G. Walthers reportedly approached PCPA production manager Jeff Allen with the idea.

"Facilities asked if PCPA could help to turn some of the existing facility lights blue to show support for first responders," Allen explained.

Hancock Promise online workshops set for graduating seniors, parents

The PCPA came through, lending the college their blue gel colored filters, typically used in their theatrical productions.

The college's facilities crew instilled the gel into existing lighting fixtures, altering the usually white lights to a purplish-blue.

"When President Dr. Walthers came to us about an idea, we were happy to work together to honor the front line workers giving so much every day to keep us safe," a PCPA spokesperson stated. "PCPA was delighted to lend our blue gels, used for theatrical lighting, on the buildings of AHC so that all can see as they drive past on the 101. Thank you healthcare workers and first responders. We are in this together."

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News