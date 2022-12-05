The public is invited Wednesday to celebrate Cabrillo High School Aquarium's third open house event of the 2022-23 school year, themed "SEAsons Greetings."
The 6,000-square-foot aquarium facility, which is home to over 20 live and static displays, will transform into a winter wonderland decked out in holiday decorations and cheer.
The interactive event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the high school aquarium, located at the front of the Cabrillo High School campus, 4350 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.
The Cabrillo High School Aquarium hosted a Sharktoberfest open house event on Wednesday night to help educate families about marine life.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Kids got up close and personal with sharks and other sea creatures during Sharktoberfest, an open house event at the Cabrillo High School Aquarium on Oct. 26.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Cabrillo High students help visitors better understand sea life during the Sharktoberfest open house event at the Cabrillo High School aquarium on Oct. 26.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Kids got up close and personal with sharks and other sea creatures during the Sharktoberfest open house event held Oct. 26 at the Cabrillo High School Aquarium.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
The 6,000-square-foot aquarium facility, which opened in 2002, is home to over 20 live and static displays that are maintained and hosted by Cabrillo High School marine biology students.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Kids got up close and personal with sharks and other sea creatures during the Sharktoberfest open house event held Oct. 26 at the Cabrillo High School Aquarium. The facility will again welcome the public on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Cabrillo High marine biology students help visitors better understand sea life during the Sharktoberfest open house event at the Cabrillo High School aquarium.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Children participate in coloring activities at the Sharktoberfest open house event held Oct. 26 at the Cabrillo High School Aquarium.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
