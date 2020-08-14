'I kind of wish I was coming to school': Santa Ynez Valley students return to class — at home

Standing in line behind a bright piece of masking tape measuring 6 feet from nearby students, Oak Valley Elementary School kindergartner Valentina Torres sporting a rainbow dress, carefully combed pigtails and a color-coordinated face mask, expressed eagerness about embarking on a new school year despite the obvious changes.
"I'm excited to start school," said the 5-year-old, patiently waiting with mother Vanessa to collect a brown bag containing homework packets, orientation materials and a box of school supplies from teacher Mrs. Nabarro. "I think I'm going to learn math and science, and learn to read."
Santa Ynez Valley students returned to schools Thursday morning five months after campuses were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a shift from standard back-to-school traditions, youth this year were greeted by teachers in face coverings observing social distancing protocol while doling out lessons material designed for remote learning.
A slow trickle of children and parents at Oak Valley Elementary School made their way through sparse lines to collect their first round of printed worksheets and lessons from beckoning teachers behind long tables outfitted in "Welcome Back" signage.
Lisa Melby, principal of Oak Valley and Jonata Middle School in Buellton, explained that between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. over the next two days, grades K-5 would be retrieving learning materials at assigned times, similar to the distribution system that nearby Jonata Middle School is implementing to keep safety foremost.
"We've done a lot of distributions and collections, but they've all been drive-up where just a parent gets out," said Melby, referring to last year's spring quarter that was overshadowed by the health crisis. "Today, we wanted kids to have an opportunity to meet teachers and have a little bit of a connection. We set it up so we have more time to do it safely, maintaining 6 feet and with everyone wearing masks. We're just hoping it's a really nice start to the school year and it sets a positive tone."
First-year middle schooler Isabella Garcia, 11, a sixth grade student at Jonata, although saddened by the uncustomary return to school was settled on the upside of remote learning: staying home and wearing pajamas.
"It feels weird, though," she said looking around the empty campus while waiting in line to pick up her school orientation packet. "Since it's my first year [in middle school], this feels kind of funny."
With mixed emotions, Isabella's mother, Nansy Navarro, said this academic year presents a new set of challenges that, with the help of family, will make homeschooling her daughter at least manageable.
"These are difficult times for everyone and teachers are doing the best they can," Navarro said. "I know it's not going to be easy, but I know we're all going to get through this."
Handing out orientation packets, Jonata physical education teacher Oscar Andrade said he plans to adopt a new method for teaching his physical and mental health classes to teens and preteens. A live online spreadsheet with a point-tracking system will be accessible to each child, encouraging them to choose healthy living habits.
Andrade also will discuss important health-related topics via weekly virtual meetups with small groups from each grade level.
"Personally, being a P.E. teacher, I like to be outside and engaged with kids," he said, "but I don't have control of that. So I'm just going to roll with it and hope that someday at some point we'll get back to having kids play sports, being active and being together because that's important."
Los Olivos Elementary School educators, Elizabeth Baldwin, a third-year special education teacher, and Carrie Grupp, a second grade teacher, stayed logged into their computers with their homeroom doors open, anticipating parents and students picking up class materials and calling in with technical questions about setting up online learning applications.
"This is definitely not ideal, but I feel we are very organized this year," said Grupp, comparing the new academic year to last year's dizzying spring quarter. "This time we're prepared. There's been a lot of late nights and work, but it's all for the kids."
New student to Los Olivos Elementary School, 10-year-old James Dowhower, who was leaving school with dad Andy and a borrowed Chromebook in hand, said off-campus learning just isn't the same.
"I kind of wish I was coming to school," he said.
Between James' mom, who is a teacher on campus, and his dad, a Santa Maria firefighter, homeschooling will become a shared family duty, according to Dowhower.
Reporting from home, Laurie Mateyko, mom to Los Olivos Elementary School fourth grader Finnley Mateyko-Texel, 10, said her son was well into his first day of online class that included a teacher orientation and a writing assignment.
Mateyko, who is self-employed and works part-time at Fess Parker Ranch, said she is thankful for a flexible schedule that will accommodate homeschooling.
"Luckily, I was homeschooled for high school because I was a competitive equestrian on the road," said Mateyko, adding that her son will work at one of two designated workspaces in their home. "So I have a little experience with how things work."
Santa Ynez Valley Union high schoolers and teachers settled in for a full day of online instruction, reporting to classes promptly at 8 a.m. and ending the day at 2:40 p.m.
Tenth graders in Susana Rodriguez's honors math class on a group video conference described technology to be somewhat of a hindrance for quick answers compared to in-person learning. But overall the group agreed working comfortably from home far outweighed the negative side.
"I like it more than regular school," student Madison Judy said.
Each in their classrooms, Jeff Reck, 11th grade English teacher at Santa Ynez High, and Jeff McKinnon, theater and English instructor, said they have embraced remote teaching.
Proudly pointing to a new external high-definition camera connected to his laptop that allows for wide-angle viewing as he teaches students remotely from the school's theater stage, McKinnon checked the time for his next class.
"With a pandemic comes new toys," McKinnon said. "This is all very unique."
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
