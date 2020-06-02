'It gets better': After overcoming obstacles, Cabrillo High senior Hanna Michels thankful for graduation

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic put commencement ceremonies in jeopardy, Cabrillo High School senior Hanna Michels was unsure if she’d ever experience a graduation.

Michels was born with a severe heart abnormality that left her unable to eat and gain necessary weight as a newborn, and ultimately left her clinically dead on Valentine’s Day 2002. She was revived and underwent an operation that she credits with saving her life, but her struggles were far from over.

Although her heart had been repaired, her growth was stunted and she was diagnosed with a severe learning disability. Another rare disease left her in a full body cast and wheelchair-bound after multiple surgeries while she was in elementary school, and the aftereffects of those procedures made her a frequent target of teasing in middle school, where she said she even contemplated suicide.

By the time she got to Cabrillo High, Michels kept her guard up and prepared for the worst.

“Because of everything else I had previously gone through, I was just kind of like, ‘Oh, there’s no way I can make friends,’” she said. “So I remained distant.”

As it turned out, the Vandenberg Village campus would serve as the host for her remarkable turnaround.

After what she credits as the best two years of her school life, Michels will graduate alongside her classmates in Cabrillo’s drive-by celebration scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the school.

Although the ongoing pandemic means the graduation won’t be the traditional gathering in front of the school community, Michels said she’s just thankful to have reached this point.