'It's a magical time': Solvang kindergartners visit campus 'pumpkin patch' ahead of an in-person learning schedule

Walking from pumpkin to pumpkin, kindergartner Logan Johnston — dressed as a leopard — stopped and tilted her head to inspect a long-stemmed, 3-pound gourd before moving on to the next, in pursuit of the perfect one to take home.
Her mother, Taylor Johnston, watched and encouraged her daughter to select one of the 60 pumpkins laid out across the small grassy recreational area at Solvang School.
Kindergarten teachers at Solvang School, dressed in Halloween costumes to celebrate the approaching holiday, welcomed tiny students Thursday to the pumpkin patch on campus. The event also served as an opportunity for 55 new schoolchildren to safely visit with teachers ahead of their first day of in-person learning, which begins Monday, Oct. 26.
"We take our kindergartners every year. It's one of the first field trips we do and it's the most exciting," said 16-year kindergarten teacher Carrie Padfield, referring to the school's annual pumpkin patch visit to Summerset Farms in Santa Ynez, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It has been really fun to see [the students'] excitement. They haven't been with us in our classrooms, but we've connected with them on Zoom. So, to actually have face-to-face connection with them has been amazing."
After 38 years providing Santa Maria Valley children a Montessori-method alternative to public education and a tumultuous year of COVID-driven…
Since the COVID-19 outbreak and schools across the county were forced to close and take up a virtual learning model, school year traditions at Solvang School have been interrupted. But teachers are doing their best to bring those first-time experiences to their students.
"It's such a fun grade to teach because it's a magical time in their lives. And that's one of the reasons we really wanted to have this," Padfield said. "We didn't want to take away the magic. We still want them to have those opportunities."
According to Padfield, Solvang School will open to a hybrid model of in-person learning for grades TK-1 starting Monday.
The school's 6-foot fuzzy mascot that meanders down campus halls has since stepped up his frequency of classroom visits from once a week last year to now daily.
Students will be divided into two cohorts and rotate days on campus, spending a total of two days a week learning in person with their cohort and the balance of their week learning virtually.
The hybrid learning model will allow for no more than half of all students to remain on campus at one time. Higher grades are expected to gradually return to campus over the next few weeks in a similar fashion, Padfield said.
One by one, arriving in 5-minute increments, TK and kindergarten students arrived with a parent, dressed in Halloween garb and donning festive face coverings as mandated by Santa Barbara County Health Department safety regulations.
Dressed in his Halloween costume, Solvang School student Parker Strange, 5, accompanied by mom Shannon Strange, stood at a designated social distancing marker before being waved over to the mini-sized pumpkin patch.
Handing his teacher, Padfield, a $5 bill, Parker took a quick scan of his options and immediately located his preference.
"It's been hard — and good. There's a routine, so there's definitely learning that went on," said Strange, describing her son's virtual learning experience while snapping photos of him proudly holding his find. "But it's just been hard because he wants to see the real classroom. I gave him a tour two weeks ago because he wasn't understanding that it's real."
Excited about a return to the classroom, fifth-year Solvang School teacher and dual language immersion kindergarten specialist Maria Zepeda — dressed in bright orange and black — explained that the idea of bringing a pumpkin patch to campus was a function of wanting to have fun while connecting with students ahead of their big day.
"Kindergarten is such a big transition; it's a new school, new friends, a new teacher, and in my case, a new language," said Zepeda, noting she has not seen her students since August when they collected school supplies for virtual learning. "I'm sure there'll be lots of nerves and first-day-of-school energy."
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!