Jonata Middle School students this year will have access to new elective courses geared toward developing career interests and skills that can be considered important to employers in any field, according to Buellton Union School District officials.

The project-based learning program, which is coordinated by district Learning Coordinator Vicki Murray, includes courses like "Flight and Space," and "Green Architecture" — all of which integrate math and language arts, and help students develop mastery in teamwork, problem-solving and presentation skills.

"Our staff is trained and ready to launch these opportunities for students in middle school," Murray said. "These students can take these experiences and develop a deeper understanding of how they can be successful in a future career."

The district also has partnered with Santa Ynez Valley High School and Hancock College, which Superintendent Randy Haggard said will aid in opening doors for students in grades 6 through 8, "as they consider how to follow their dreams for the future."

“We are excited to be able to offer these new opportunities to help identify and deepen students’ interest in the application of their learning in career fields they may not have considered," he noted.

The program, which school officials say will be managed by specially trained staff, is funded by a Career Technical Education statewide grant in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Office of Education.

For more information, contact the district at 805-686-2767, or visit www.buelltonusd.org.

