Judith Dale: Why Black History Month?

The story of Black History Month began in 1915, 50 years after the 13th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution to abolish slavery in the United States.

The month of February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. (Note: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded on Feb. 12, 1909, the centennial anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birth.)

President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976 “to highlight and honor Black Americans' accomplishments in our history.” Since then, every president has designated February as Black History Month and promoted an annual theme. This year’s theme is "Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”

So how are Black families doing in the U.S. today?

Notes from Judith To better understand our current issues with national identity, race, and social class, I highly recommend the book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson." It won the Pulitzer Prize and is a New York Times bestseller. For more information on Black history, visit https://www.history.com/topics/black-history/black-history-milestones.

You cannot answer that questions without knowing a little about social stratification, “which is a ranking of social groups into social classes or castes that have unequal access to power, privilege, prestige, property and wealth.” There are two types of social stratification: ascribed and achieved. Ascribed stratification is closed and inflexible. It is based on personal traits that the person has no control over, such as gender, race (physical characteristics), birth order, age and parents' status. Achieved stratification is open and flexible and is based on skill, talent, education, knowledge, wealth, profession, etc. All societies stratify — the question is, do they stratify on achieved or ascribed criteria?