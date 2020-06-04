'Lean in to the unknown': Cabrillo High graduates look to embrace future challenges

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the final months of her senior year at Cabrillo High School, Rachel Carlos had plenty of experience dealing with the unexpected.
Carlos was seven when her dad was diagnosed with cancer. Three years later, with her dad’s health still compromised, she said she watched her mother turn to drugs before abandoning the family altogether. Her dad’s condition worsened over the next few years, she said, and she still remembers being called out of her sixth grade class so that she could say goodbye to him on the day he died.
“When he took his last breath, it was utterly and devastatingly shocking,” she said. “My whole life at that point seemed like a big unknown. I was devastated, but I wasn’t broken.”
Carlos shared her personal journey with her classmates in a prerecorded video that was posted online Thursday ahead of Cabrillo High’s drive-through graduation celebration.
In a year marked by unforeseen circumstances, Carlos used her “Conq-uer Speech” to uplift and encourage her classmates. Carlos said her past experiences — good and bad — helped prepare her to deal with a school year that was unlike any other.
“We are all at a juncture in our lives when we will be entering the unknown, entering the real world where there are many opportunities and potential pitfalls,” she said.
“My advice to you, and my personal approach from this point on, is to lean in to the unknown,” she later added. “Don’t run from it. Understand that it is a part of life, challenge yourself, take that leap of faith and don’t forget those who helped you along the way.”
Despite all the challenges that led up to it, Thursday’s new-look commencement was upbeat and cheery.
Each graduate arrived in a vehicle with their loved ones and, one by one, they stepped out of those vehicles to walk across a stage set up on a sports field in the back of the campus.
Principal Isidro Carrasco greeted each graduate on stage, where they were able to pose for photos. From there, the graduates climbed back into their vehicles and rode around the school’s track before exiting. The seniors were welcomed with signs covered with pictures and words of encouragement, both in the front of the Vandenberg Village campus and in the yards of several homes leading up to the school.
Megan Kruithof, who stopped for photos in front of the school after her walk across stage, said she was proud of the school’s administration for getting the event together on such short notice. She said she didn’t feel like she missed out on anything.
“I still got to walk across the stage, and my friends and family were still there,” she said. “While it wasn’t what I expected, it was still a really good experience.”
Carrasco, in another video message, said he wanted this year’s seniors to leave feeling like they were supported and loved throughout what was a hectic year. He also stressed to them that this year would not define them.
On Monday evening, Elizabeth and Martin Cosio were among 42 graduates — including another married couple — to pick up their diplomas in a drive-through graduation celebration at Lompoc Unified School District’s El Camino Community Center.
“You’ll be defined by the future you will build,” he said. “I believe in you and I trust that you will do great things.”
Avenlea McGraw delivered the school’s annual academic address via video.
She pointed out that the class missed out on midterms in its sophomore year due to the 2017 Thomas fire, in addition to the in-person school closures brought on by the pandemic in March.
“Despite our lack of being taught on campus,” she said, “we as a class have shown academic resilience by taking our education into our own hands.”
Dick Barrett, a member of the Lompoc Unified School District board of education, made stops at both the Cabrillo and Lompoc high school graduations on Thursday. He said he was left impressed by both ceremonies and felt like everyone involved in organizing them should be commended.
“The bottom line is the seniors got shortchanged on this thing, with the pandemic, so to have the chance to honor them is just wonderful,” he said. “I think they’re feeling honored today.”
McGraw said she thinks her class will be strengthened by this year’s ordeals.
“Class of 2020, we will not be defined by this pandemic,” she said. “Instead we will be motivated to make the world a safer, stronger and better place because of our shared experience. Yes, we have suffered, but we have learned to sacrifice for the greater good.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
