'Lean in to the unknown': Cabrillo High graduates look to embrace future challenges

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the final months of her senior year at Cabrillo High School, Rachel Carlos had plenty of experience dealing with the unexpected.

Carlos was seven when her dad was diagnosed with cancer. Three years later, with her dad’s health still compromised, she said she watched her mother turn to drugs before abandoning the family altogether. Her dad’s condition worsened over the next few years, she said, and she still remembers being called out of her sixth grade class so that she could say goodbye to him on the day he died.

“When he took his last breath, it was utterly and devastatingly shocking,” she said. “My whole life at that point seemed like a big unknown. I was devastated, but I wasn’t broken.”

Carlos shared her personal journey with her classmates in a prerecorded video that was posted online Thursday ahead of Cabrillo High’s drive-through graduation celebration.

In a year marked by unforeseen circumstances, Carlos used her “Conq-uer Speech” to uplift and encourage her classmates. Carlos said her past experiences — good and bad — helped prepare her to deal with a school year that was unlike any other.

“We are all at a juncture in our lives when we will be entering the unknown, entering the real world where there are many opportunities and potential pitfalls,” she said.

“My advice to you, and my personal approach from this point on, is to lean in to the unknown,” she later added. “Don’t run from it. Understand that it is a part of life, challenge yourself, take that leap of faith and don’t forget those who helped you along the way.”