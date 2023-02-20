Two Lompoc High School seniors were recently recognized by the Lompoc Chapter of Rancho Purisima Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), with Delanie Valencia selected as the school's 2022 Good Citizen.
Valencia received a Good Citizen Pin, a certificate and will be awarded a modest scholarship at the school's annual award presentation in May, a spokeswoman for the organization said.
Valencia's name will also be added to Lompoc High's perpetual Good Citizen plaque that hangs in the school's counseling office.
Also honored during the monthly meeting was senior Jackie Skeels, who wrote an essay about Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton is known as a founding father of the United States who fought in the American Revolutionary War, helped draft the Constitution, and served as the first secretary of the treasury.
Skeels is the first winner of the new essay contest for high school students themed "Patriots of the American Revolution.”
Skeels was awarded a Patriot Medal certificate and $50 in cash.
To learn more about DAR, contact Susan Warnstrom at Sue.Warn@comcast.net or visit ranchopurisima.californiadar.org