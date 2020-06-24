Lompoc, Cabrillo high schools to welcome new principals — with familiar faces — for 2020-21 school year

When Lompoc Unified School District starts its 2020-21 school year, both of the district’s traditional high schools will have new leaders.
The LUSD Board of Education on Tuesday night approved the hire of Mark Swanitz, a former principal at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, as the new principal at Cabrillo High School. That move came after the board voted on May 12 to approve the promotion of Celeste Pico from assistant principal to principal at Lompoc High School.
Both administrators are set to formally begin their new job assignments on July 1.
Swanitz will replace Isidro Carrasco, whose resignation is set to become effective June 30. Carrasco was principal at Cabrillo since the start of the 2018-19 school year.
Pico will replace Paul Bommersbach, who served as Lompoc High's principal since 2012. Bommersbach is set to transition into a new role as a pupil support coordinator in the LUSD district office.
The hiring of Swanitz is the latest in what has been a tumultuous year for the longtime school administrator.
The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education in February voted against renewing Swanitz’s contract, instead opting to reassign him to a lower position for the 2020-21 school year. No explanation was given.
Swanitz, who was principal at Santa Ynez High since 2010, was embroiled in controversy after he pleaded no contest to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol following an arrest in October 2017.
While some parents and community members called for Swanitz to resign after that arrest, he ultimately held on to his job after agreeing to meet several conditions outlined by the district, including performing community service. Those sanctions were in addition to a three-year unsupervised probation and 60-day suspended jail sentence imposed by a judge.
Before arriving at Santa Ynez, Swanitz was principal at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta from 2006 to 2010.
Joining Swanitz in Cabrillo's new-look administration will be assistant principal Madalyn Anderson. She had previously served in a classroom position at Clarence Ruth Elementary School.
Pico will likely be very familiar with her surroundings at Lompoc High.
In addition to having worked at the school as an assistant principal, she is a member of the school’s 1992 graduating class.
She will be aided in her new role by two new assistant principals: Eva Luna, who previously taught PE at Lompoc High before spending the past seven years, including six as a principal, at Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District; and Ed Arrigoni, who has worked in various education administrative roles since 2012, most recently at Lucia Mar Unified School District.
“Lompoc High has some great people,” said LUSD Board Member Dick Barrett, who was on the hiring committee for the Lompoc High positions.
Other new principals in LUSD for the 2020-21 school year include:
- Jessica Becerra will take over as principal at La Honda STEAM Academy after spending the past six years as an elementary assistant principal in Hemet Unified School District. She will replace Noelle Barthel, who is transitioning to a new role in the district office.
- Tina Wall, who had been working in LUSD's education services department, will be the new principal at Fillmore Elementary School. She will replace outgoing principal Julie Turk.
LUSD will also open its next school year without the services of longtime administrator Kathi Froemming, whose retirement is set to become effective June 30 after 20 years with the district.
LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said he was confident in this year’s new hires.
“We are excited for these leaders to move into their new roles,” he said. “They are going to be great additions to a strong, collaborative team who always work to provide students the best learning experience possible.”
LUSD is scheduled to open its 2020-21 school year on Aug. 31.
For more information on the district, visit lusd.org.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!