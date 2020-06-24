Lompoc, Cabrillo high schools to welcome new principals — with familiar faces — for 2020-21 school year

When Lompoc Unified School District starts its 2020-21 school year, both of the district’s traditional high schools will have new leaders.

The LUSD Board of Education on Tuesday night approved the hire of Mark Swanitz, a former principal at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, as the new principal at Cabrillo High School. That move came after the board voted on May 12 to approve the promotion of Celeste Pico from assistant principal to principal at Lompoc High School.

Both administrators are set to formally begin their new job assignments on July 1.

Swanitz will replace Isidro Carrasco, whose resignation is set to become effective June 30. Carrasco was principal at Cabrillo since the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Pico will replace Paul Bommersbach, who served as Lompoc High's principal since 2012. Bommersbach is set to transition into a new role as a pupil support coordinator in the LUSD district office.

The hiring of Swanitz is the latest in what has been a tumultuous year for the longtime school administrator.

The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education in February voted against renewing Swanitz’s contract, instead opting to reassign him to a lower position for the 2020-21 school year. No explanation was given.