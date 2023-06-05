Lompoc High standout grad overcomes challenges, heads for Cal Poly to pursue career in medicine

Lompoc High School graduating senior Itzel Santos was not stopped by circumstance when she moved to Lompoc from Mexico at age 13. Instead, she made a way, and now is on a path to pursue a career in medicine.

"My English wasn't that good," Santos said, noting that adapting to a different country, language, and culture "was really hard."

"I was always scared, thinking 'what if I don't say something right and they don't understand?' I was afraid to speak English," she said.

That was her freshman year.

Fast forward four years, Santos, 17, will walk across the stage on Friday at Huyck Stadium to accept her high school diploma — one year after her sister did the same.

Santos will be reunited with her big sister Yanneli Santos — a 2022 Lompoc High graduate attending Cal Poly and studying engineering — this fall, but at a different campus.

"My sister was here in town when I got the email saying I was accepted to Cal Poly," said Itzel. "I always knew I wanted to go to college."

Overjoyed, Yanneli Santos immediately began showing her little sister the ropes, helping to design a potential class schedule in biological sciences, which Itzel Santos said she intends to study (with a concentration in anatomy and physiology). This advice tipped Itzel in the direction of Cal Poly.

"I love kids, and I wanted something in the medical field," Itzel Santos said, adding that being a pediatrician checks all the boxes.

"I applied to four UCs because they were free," Santos said, noting that her "dream school" was UCLA.

While her dream school did not pan out, Santos was accepted to both University California Riverside and Santa Barbara.

"But then last minute, I thought I should just apply to the [California State Universities]," she said. "So I just applied to four and got accepted to all four."

Deciding which college to attend was a new and welcome challenge, but did not come easy.

"I was placed into English Language Development (ELD), and took the ELPAC (English Language Proficiency Assessments for California) test my freshman year and didn't pass. I took it again my sophomore year and passed," Santos said. "Now I'm the student representative for ELAC (English Learner Advisory Committee)."

Santos acts as the intermediary between ELD students and their parents.

She said she noticed a shift in her self-confidence as she began sharpening her leadership skills.

In 2022, she joined the Future for Lompoc Youth's Customer Service Academy and Customer Readiness Academy, and again this academic year, but instead to serve as a mentor "to help other kids."

"I think that was mainly what helped me grow as a person and become more social," she said, noting that her English also improved as she met new people and started talking more. "... and I started to speak out for myself."

While Santos did not have a straight path to success, she credits her will to persevere and never give up.

"Just believe in yourself and know that you're capable of everything you want," she said. "Yes, there are a lot of challenges but never give up, and just go for it, stand for yourself."