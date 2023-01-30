Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy of Lompoc was selected as one of 19 schools in California to receive the 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Award.
The award demonstrates a school's exemplary commitment to providing adequate resources and funding for arts education.
Two additional schools in the County, including Cold Spring Elementary and Franklin Elementary in Santa Barbara, were also named, per an announcement released by the California Department of Education.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond commended all 19 schools for their commitment to the arts, which he stated "can have significant positive effects on a student’s academic and personal life."
“Arts education boosts school attendance, academic achievement, and college attendance rates," Thurmond said. "Arts programs also improve school climate and promote higher self-esteem and social-emotional development for our students.”
Principal Megan Evans, on behalf of Los Berros, said accepting the award is an honor.
"This award affirms the hard work of all of our staff, who work together to provide a dynamic learning environment for each of our students," she said. "We are proud of our inclusive environment and the access our students have to visual and performing arts experiences every day.”
Los Berros, which serves 435 students in grades prekindergarten through sixth, received the award due to its exemplary arts curriculum and instruction and assessment in a minimum of five art domains, including dance, theater, visual art, media art, and music.
The school its expected to be honored at a California School Recognition Program Ceremony slated in February in Anaheim.