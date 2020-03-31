Lompoc school district enlists team of tutors to help students with online learning

Lompoc Unified School District has enlisted the support of a team of tutors to provide online learning assistance for students who now are relying on remote lessons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With schools set to remain closed at least through the end of April, LUSD is utilizing tutors through the California Student Opportunity and Access Program, also known as Cal-SOAP, to help the district’s more than 9,700 students keep up with classwork during the widespread shutdowns.

The tutors are Hancock College students. LUSD has used Cal-SOAP to enlist tutors from Hancock College at its school sites since 2014.

“We have been exploring every avenue, along with every resource to provide students with what they need during this transition to digital learning,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. “I am delighted that Cal-SOAP tutors have enthusiastically stepped up to provide support to our kids during these unprecedented times.”

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cal-SOAP tutors will be able to connect with individual students or groups across LUSD by utilizing Zoom, an online video-conferencing tool.