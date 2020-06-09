Lompoc school district gives peek at what may be in store when campuses reopen

After wrapping up a school year unlike any other, officials at Lompoc Unified School District have turned their attention to what could be a drastically different landscape for students and teachers if and when campuses reopen this fall.

LUSD administrators have expressed a desire to return to a traditional school schedule with on-campus classes when the new school year starts Aug. 17, but they acknowledged that return could be unlikely with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials recently released a set of contingency plans that could see the continuation of remote learning, either fully or partially, in the event that physical classes aren’t an option.

The plans were developed using input from a district reopening committee comprised of nearly 80 LUSD employees, along with data gathered from a community survey that drew about 4,300 responses. The plans were designed, according to LUSD, to provide families a framework and show them what may be ahead, depending on the restrictions in place.

“The committees and surveys have been a great way for us to get multiple perspectives so we could develop the best plans in less-than-ideal times,” said Bree Valla, an assistant superintendent of human resources for LUSD. “We have had many dedicated staff put many hours into researching, brainstorming and analyzing various plans to help us come up with a well-vetted plan.”

The top option, which was cited as the district’s preferred plan, was for all students to return to campuses for the start of the 2020-21 school year with additional sanitary and safety precautions in place.