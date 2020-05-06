Lompoc school leaders reveal graduation plans, leaving open possibility of in-person ceremonies

After the COVID-19 pandemic effectively wiped out the final semester of on-campus courses, Lompoc Unified School District leaders on Tuesday unveiled plans to celebrate this year’s senior class.

After surveying students, parents and school staff, an LUSD Graduation Committee comprised of 16 district leaders developed a game plan to hold in-person commencement ceremonies possibly as soon as their originally scheduled dates in early June.

The plan includes contingencies that, depending upon the status of the coronavirus crisis, could see the implementation of “drive-through” or “drive-up” celebrations in June, with in-person ceremonies to follow in August or later.

“Although we wish our world could go back to ‘normal’ and our graduation ceremonies would go on as originally planned, we feel it is essential to plan for our students and families and commit dates to this very important milestone,” read a portion of a statement from the committee. “We are proud of our students, families and community members, and we know that together we can get through these challenging times.”