Lompoc schools to hold scaled-down graduation ceremonies amid pandemic
Lompoc Unified School District will celebrate its Class of 2020 with scaled-down graduation events over the next week.

The district, which revealed its plans late Thursday evening, will not hold any traditional commencement ceremonies in an effort to prevent large crowds and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, each of LUSD’s four diploma-issuing institutions — Lompoc, Cabrillo and Maple high schools, plus the Lompoc Adult School and Career Center — will host small celebrations that will still offer opportunities for graduates to walk across their school’s respective stage.

“Graduating from high school is a rite of passage for our students,” said Trevor McDonald, LUSD’s superintendent. “We have worked with various stakeholders and joined with the other districts in Santa Barbara County to express the importance of this event. Thankfully, the [county] is allowing us to provide students the experience of walking across the stage.

“While we know there may not be the traditional pomp and circumstance,” he added, “providing the students this opportunity, in some fashion, has been a top priority for us as the year comes to a close.”

Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural

Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural

Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.

Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools will wrap up the week of festivities when they both host a drive-by celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, on their respective campus. Graduates at both schools will have an opportunity to exit their vehicle and walk across the stage and have their photo taken.

The district advises families to check each school’s respective website for specific details, including maps of the route and expectations for the celebrations.

Maple High School will host a mini-graduation for its Class of 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. Each of the school’s 70-plus graduates, according to LUSD, have chosen a time slot when they and up to seven family members will be able to walk across the stage, receive their diploma and take photos with friends and family.

Maple administrators will announce each graduate individually and plan to livestream the celebration and prerecorded speeches on the school’s website.

The Lompoc Adult School and Career Center will kick off the week with a drive-by celebration for its 42 graduates at 5 p.m. Monday, June 1, at the El Camino campus, 320 North J St. For that one, graduates will be directed individually to exit their vehicle, receive their diploma and have their photo taken by their guests.

A statement from the district noted that it is committed to the safety and health of all students, staff and families.

“All participants that are permitted to be outside of their vehicle must wear a mask at all times, except for graduates while they are crossing the stage,” the statement read. “Participating vehicles must be street-legal with no persons in the back of trucks or flatbed trailers and all passengers with seat belts.

“In accordance with County Health guidelines, LUSD asks that any individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 not participate in the event.”

LUSD board member Dick Barrett said he was looking forward to the new-look commencements.

“Graduation is huge and we want to celebrate our students,” he said. “I, like everyone else, would prefer the traditional ceremony. But, given our current situation, I am excited that we still get to watch each graduate cross the stage.”

For more information on LUSD, visit lusd.org.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

