Lompoc schools to hold scaled-down graduation ceremonies amid pandemic

Lompoc Unified School District will celebrate its Class of 2020 with scaled-down graduation events over the next week.

The district, which revealed its plans late Thursday evening, will not hold any traditional commencement ceremonies in an effort to prevent large crowds and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, each of LUSD’s four diploma-issuing institutions — Lompoc, Cabrillo and Maple high schools, plus the Lompoc Adult School and Career Center — will host small celebrations that will still offer opportunities for graduates to walk across their school’s respective stage.

“Graduating from high school is a rite of passage for our students,” said Trevor McDonald, LUSD’s superintendent. “We have worked with various stakeholders and joined with the other districts in Santa Barbara County to express the importance of this event. Thankfully, the [county] is allowing us to provide students the experience of walking across the stage.

“While we know there may not be the traditional pomp and circumstance,” he added, “providing the students this opportunity, in some fashion, has been a top priority for us as the year comes to a close.”

+4 Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.

Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools will wrap up the week of festivities when they both host a drive-by celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, on their respective campus. Graduates at both schools will have an opportunity to exit their vehicle and walk across the stage and have their photo taken.