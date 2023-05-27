Lompoc Unified has pledged support of transgender youth in the school district with the adoption of a districtwide resolution that commits to creating a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, including transgender and gender-nonconforming students.

The three-page resolution presented at the May 9 school board meeting was adopted with a 4-1 vote, with board member Jerri Thiel dissenting. The document was authored by board president Franky Caldeira recognizing the historical and ongoing struggles that transgender youth face.

The resolution commits to providing ongoing professional development for all district employees on issues related to gender identity and expression, including how to support transgender students and address discrimination and harassment.

Caldiera, who is the first openly gay, publicly-elected official to serve on the board, disclosed his sexual orientation during the Dec. 13, 2022 school board meeting and at that time, vowed to work with colleagues to figure out how to make schools in the district a safer, more accepting place for everyone.

"I want the students, staff, and community to know that you can succeed no matter the circumstances. That I am here fighting for them. That although there is still a lot of work to do in our community and the world, that we are making progress," he said in a December interview.

The Cabrillo High School alum recalled feeling repressed during his high school years and has since made a personal commitment to represent those in the community — specifically students and staff — who might feel similarly.

According to Caldeira, District Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran and Skyler Petersen, president of Skyler Petersen, support the resolution that sheds light on data that reflect the overall negative mental health outcomes and poor academic performance that lead to greater dropout rates of transgender students.

"As a school district, we believe that transgender youth belong here and we will do everything we can to create safe and inclusive learning environments for them," Caldeira wrote in response to the resolution's adoption.

"We believe that supporting transgender students is not only a legal obligation but a moral imperative. Our district is committed to treating all students with dignity and respect, and to creating a culture of inclusion and respect for all."

