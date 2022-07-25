Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald resigned Monday after 10 years in the district, where he was the longest-serving superintendent in 47 years.
While early reports stated an interim superintendent had been named, the district said later that was not the case.
McDonald said he will now shift his focus to supporting his wife in her career pursuits just as she has supported him.
"We have two potential 2024 and/or 2028 Olympic athletes that I need to support in better fashion," he noted. "I am proud of the work I have done in LUSD."
During his tenure, McDonald witnessed the upgrade of Huyck Stadium’s track and field, the installation of solar panels at Buena Vista Elementary and Cabrillo High School and the creation of a visual and performing arts academy at Los Berros Elementary School.
P.E. teachers also were added to LUSD elementary schools, along with social-emotional counselors at all 16 campuses.
In addition, a dual immersion program was solidified and expanded to include elementary, middle and high school students.
"My focus has always been on the kids and doing what’s best for them," McDonald said. "The students of Lompoc deserve a quality education and I am honored to have helped provide that to them."
McDonald received the 2016 Crystal Apple Award for a district administrator from Santa Barbara County, the California Continuation Education Association Superintendent of the Year and the ACSA Regional Superintendent of the Year — both in 2020. He also was honored with the YMCA After-School Program Leadership Award in 2021.
Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla expressed her thanks on behalf of the school board and said they were grateful for McDonald’s service and the positive impact he has had on Lompoc students over the last decade.