More than 400 students at Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy in Lompoc assembled on campus Thursday and Friday to participate in an all-school art project that called for paint, brushes and smiles.
The Mural in a Day project, led by local muralist and Lompoc Mural Society curator Ann Thompson, invited students in grades TK-6 to team up in groups to complete a 30-by-7-foot campus wall mural, representing a triumph over a challenging two years, according to school counselor Shannon Cottam.
“I feel like this project builds school community but is also a source of empowerment to students as they each have a part in creating a reflection of how they have weathered through the challenges of COVID and distance learning — kind of like a butterfly, they have undergone a transformation that has given hope and bravery for what lies ahead,” she said.
Themed “Inspiration through Transformation,” the larger-than-life mural sponsored by the school’s PTA group and drawn by Thompson, was designed with ease in mind, inviting students of all ages to contribute. Artists were assigned a number with a corresponding paint cup to paint their own section of the mural, Cottam said, where they followed the predrawn, paint-by-number schematic.
Over a matter of days, students brought to life a set of five pretraced butterflies with splashes of vibrant color and images symbolizing the performing art school’s four cornerstone disciplines: theater, dance music and visual art.
"The initial response from students, staff and parents has been overwhelming excitement as all have watched the mural evolve from an idea to a lasting piece of art," Cottam said. "The Los Berros family has a shared ownership to the mural as it was a collaborative effort of the many faces who make up the Los Berros community."
The final reveal of the mural and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the school's winter showcase event slated for Wednesday, March 2.