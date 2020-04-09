Los Berros teachers reconnect with students during 'neighborhood parade' through Mission Hills

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With schools still closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and other staff members from Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy took to the streets Thursday to reconnect with some of the school's students.

The school staffers participated in a neighborhood parade that took them throughout the Mission Hills community that surrounds their school campus.

The event was held, according to a Lompoc Unified School District spokeswoman, as a way for the employees "to show the students and their families that although they may not be at the school with them, they still care."

LUSD schools have been closed since March 16 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. They are not scheduled to reopen until the start of the 2020-21 academic year in August.