A group of Los Olivos Elementary students gained applied knowledge in the study of flight mechanics during the eighth annual Santa Ynez Valley Airport Day held Saturday on the tarmac.
According to local resident Steve Kiss, a pilot and member of the airport, middle schoolers interested in earning extra credit in Ms. Talbot's science class were presented with a worksheet that asked students to identify parts of a plane and their function. They were also tasked with defining basic principles on aerodynamics as discovered by late scientists Daniel Bernoulli and Isaac Newton.
Kiss said in conjunction with the worksheet, he built "a little wing that could be driven by a hairdryer" to showcase the lesson that when enough air catches, the wing goes up. And conversely, without enough prevailing airflow, the wing goes down.
"Too much air, the tail comes off!" Kiss said.