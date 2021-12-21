Santa Ynez Valley students enrolled in any skilled trades programs at Hancock College are set to benefit from a $10,000 donation recently gifted to the school by the Los Olivos Rotary Club.

The funds will be given out in the form of scholarships and awards to students who are enrolled in skilled trades studies that include welding, culinary arts and agriculture, as well as apprenticeship programs in the pipefitting and electrical trades, a Hancock spokesperson said. Funds also will be used to purchase tools and equipment to train students in a respective trades department.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Los Olivos Rotary Club for their commitment to supporting local students seeking to enter the trades,” said AHC Foundation Executive Director Jon Hooten. “This program will help ensure that even more students have access to programs that will give them the training and skills they need to enter successful careers in these industries.”

Prospective students are invited to explore degree and certificate programs available via Hancock's new Guided Pathways website at www.hancockcollege.edu/pathways.

Registration for spring classes now is open at www.hancockcollege.edu/spring. Classes begin Jan. 24, 2022.