Lucia Mar to reopen south SLO County elementary schools to in-person learning

District Superintendent Paul Fawcett said transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students will return on the in-person AM/PM hybrid model Feb. 24, provided the county’s case rate remains below 25 per 100,000 residents through Feb. 23.

That would be followed by first through third grades March 1 and fourth through sixth grades March 8.

But Fawcett said if the county’s case rate exceeds 25 per 100,000 before a grade level reopens, transitional kindergarten through third grade classes will reopen within a week of the case rate returning to that rate for five days.

Fourth through sixth grades would then reopen a week later, he said.

Seventh through 12th grades will not return to classrooms until a week after San Luis Obispo County has been in the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Reopening.

Currently, SLO County — like Santa Barbara and 50 other counties — is still in the purple tier, representing widespread transmission of COVID-19.

“When our schools reopen, they will be reopening under the AM/PM hybrid model as described in the district's reopening plan,” Fawcett said in an update to parents. “All schools have been staffed based on the parent declaration forms completed in November indicating whether families wish to remain in distance learning.”

Lucia Mar’s safe school reopening plan has been approved by the county’s Public Health Department, and the district has submitted its COVID-19 prevention plan to both the county and the State Safe Schools for All Team for approval.