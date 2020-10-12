LUSD officials recommend delaying in-person learning until January

Lompoc Unified School District officials are recommending a January return to classroom learning in either a hybrid or full in-person model, Superintendent Trevor McDonald announced Friday.

The official recommendation will be discussed by the school board during its Oct. 13 meeting.

“Safety continues to be our top priority. We value life over everything else. Should we be in a safe tier as we near second semester we could reopen in either a hybrid of full in-person model," McDonald said.

All 17 district schools have been closed since the initial COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March. In mid-August, thousands of students began the 2020-21 school year in distance learning.

Santa Barbara County currently resides in the state's red tier, which indicates substantial spread of COVID-19 in the community. Under tier guidelines, county schools could be permitted to open on Tuesday, with other districts also discussing their reopening plans at board meetings this week.

“LUSD continues to work with our labor partners so that we will be ready to reopen for students while ensuring the safety of all,” district Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla said.