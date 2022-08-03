A group of Maple High students recently traveled to Morro Bay for Project Surf Camp's annual event that this year benefited Vandenberg Space Force Base families who have children with disabilities.

Project Surf Camp, a nonprofit launched 14 years ago, is designed to educate individuals with special needs, building self-confidence, self-esteem and self-efficacy through surfing and/or beach and aquatic activities.

Maple High School teachers Mat Sims and Reed Sigmon drove five student volunteers — Jose Villalpando, Eduardo Cervantes, Eva Torres, Amber Mendez and Finn Willis — from Lompoc to surf with the Vandenberg campers on July 27.

As the day progressed, the campers and student volunteers also had a chance to mingle and share lunch, resulting in something very evident, said 25-year Maple High School teacher Matt Makowetski — that changing lives can operate both ways.

Makowetski, who coordinated the trip and this year's project, said this year's event was particularly meaningful in that it offered alternative education students from Lompoc an opportunity to connect with local military families, while contributing to the community at large.

“This is not just a simple field trip, but it is way to unite the Lompoc community, our students and families with children with special needs," he said. "It is a way to change the lives of all of those involved."

The day trip marked Maple's 10th year of participating in Project Surf Camp, which Makowetski said has remained part of the school's yearlong English 12 program.

He said the assignment serves a purpose to unite both graduates and undergraduates in the concept of "giving of themselves and changing lives all in the same time."

Others who showed their support at the beach were members of Morro Bay Police Department and Santa Barbara County sheriff's Deputy Dennis Thomas, who serves as a safe school liaison at Maple High School.

"This is a great thing for the kids, and we were happy to be a part of it," Thomas said.

Travel funds were provided by SESLOC Federal Credit Union.

For more information on Project Surf Camp, visit projectsurfcamp.wildapricot.org.

