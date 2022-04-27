Hancock College revealed a new logo to a crowd of nearly 100 students, coaches and staff on Wednesday, after more than 30 years with the current bulldog.
"Spike is 30 years old, that's 150 in human years," joked Kevin Walthers, superintendent and president of Hancock. "We're ready to introduce the new Spike."
The gymnasium's center court logo was revealed with the new take on the mascot, which has been with the school in some version or another since the 1920s. The event also featured a video presenting at least five logo variations the school plans to use for the redesign.
The work was done completely in-house by the campus graphics design team, with help from the Communications Department and several student and staff surveys, over the course of a year.
"We spent month after month working on this," said alum Matt MacPherson, graphic designer III and lead for the new Spike. "Our first attempt was pretty lukewarm, so we went back to the drawing board."
The fact that the work was done in-house not only saved the school money but gave them a chance to fully control the process, according to Walthers.
"There's a school in the Midwest who got in trouble recently for spending more than $500,000 on a new logo, and theirs isn't even as good as ours," Walthers said. "Matt's a graduate of Hancock. Sure, we could have done it even faster with outside help, but it's been all Hancock this whole time and that means a lot."
Many students in the crowd were given free T-shirts or hat as part of the announcement.