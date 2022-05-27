Friends and family poured out of the stands and into the grass surrounding the Allan Hancock College football field for commencement Friday, while nearly 500 of the college's newest graduates received their diplomas.
The school's 101st commencement ceremony was held on the football field at 10:30 a.m. — the first in-person ceremony in two years. Those on hand were roughly one-third of the the school's record-setting class of 1,500 students earning diplomas.
“You have worked tirelessly to finish your education while struggling through an unprecedented pandemic, economic turmoil and grappling with social strife not seen in decades,” said Kevin G. Walthers, Hancock College superintendent and president. “You persevered because you knew the value of an education. As Hancock graduates, you are the future of our community and I know you will go on to change your odds, your family’s odds and our community’s odds.”
Besides Walthers, several faculty members spoke, as well as Associated Student Body Government President Marcela Viveros.
"Your graduation serves as a launching pad, leading to whatever you want to do next,” Viveros said. “Use this as an example of what is possible when you put your mind to it.”
The class of 1,500 received more than 2,000 degrees combined, across 101 different majors.
During his remarks, Walthers highlighted several students who achieved a lot during their time at Hancock College. Among them was Heidi Roberts, a working mother who is pursuing her career in nursing after a series of childhood surgeries inspired her to help others.
"I’m very excited about getting my degree. It's been a rough few years, managing being a mom and the really long hours working too," she said. "It's been very motivating to be able to go through these challenges and come out of it and, hey, I did it."
Walthers also mentioned Shanterria Allen, among others, who moved to the area to pursue her dream of being an educator, leaving Hancock with three degrees. Her cousin Carlton Jared Lockett drove up from Los Angeles to celebrate with her.
"It's the start of a new chapter for her," he said. "I'm so excited to see where her new life takes her."
The number of family members present ranged in the thousands, with the stands so packed people stood in the surround fields to view the ceremony. Balloons, posters and confetti cannons burst as the college's readers announced the names of the next student. Cheers erupted as each name was called, with family members yelling things like, "Let's go Jason!" as Jason Contreras was called to the stage.
Maurecia Rea-Clark was among those overjoyed to see family members graduate.
"I'm so proud of you, Mischila," she said of her niece Mishila Garcia, who graduated with a degree in criminal justice. "I'm excited that you will positively impact the world."
One graduate, Maria Castillo, has been working toward her degree for nearly 30 years. She first began at Hancock after graduating from Righetti High School but soon stopped after having her first child in 1994. She was joined on stage by the youngest of her three children, Samantha Castillo, as they both graduated with degrees in social and behavioral science.
"This is an extra special moment, accomplishing such a hard-earned goal and being able to walk the stage alongside my last child," Maria said.
Although it's taken a while, Maria Castillo is still half the age of this year's oldest graduate, Peggy Joyce Johnson who at 87-years-old was awarded her degree in arts and humanities.
Besides being the largest number of total graduates in the school's history, this class also boasts one of the highest number of transfer students to four-year schools on the books, including a record number of students transferring to Cal Poly in the fall.
"Graduation is called commencement, because it is a beginning," Walthers said. "I'm reminded of the Semisonic song 'Closing Time,' every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end. This is the beginning of your next journey."